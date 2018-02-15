Nokian Tyres selected again as one of the most sustainable companies

Nokian Tyres was once again selected as one of the most sustainable companies in the world. The company received the Bronze Class distinction in the Auto Components category of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook 2018, which was published last week. RobecoSAM is an expert on sustainability whose annual assessment is considered to be a particularly reliable and comprehensive report of how sustainability is implemented in companies around the world.

This year, Nokian Tyres also received the Industry Mover award. The award is given to the company that has achieved the industry’s largest improvement in its sustainability performance compared to the previous year.

Nokian Tyres’ excellent progress was already noticed last year when the company significantly improved its performance in Dow Jones’ sustainability assessment, scoring nearly twice as high as the industry average, and was rated as the most sustainable tyre manufacturer in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

“We have been doing determined work in many areas of sustainability and managed to implement it as a natural part of our global functions. It feels great to receive recognition for our long-term efforts. Such feedback inspires us to continue on the path that we have chosen and encourages us to work even harder on sustainability,” says Teppo Huovila, who is responsible for sustainability at Nokian Tyres.