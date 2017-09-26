Nokian Tyres selected for the DJSI World sustainability index

Nokian Tyres has been selected for Dow Jones’ DJSI World sustainability index. With a total sustainability score nearly twice as high as the industry average, Nokian Tyres significantly improved its results in the 2017 assessment. Nokian Tyres’ score of 78 points was only one point behind the industry’s best company globally.

“Our employees have done a great job in improving all aspects of sustainability in our company. Our determination to be a sustainability pioneer in the tyre industry is demonstrated by our safe and eco-friendly products as well as our inclusion in DJSI World. We are definitely on the right track, and the conditions are great for further improving our operations,” says President and CEO Hille Korhonen.

Nokian Tyres has worked in the long term in order to develop corporate social responsibility regarding its products, the company’s operations and the entire tyre industry. Since 2012, the company has published sustainability reports in line with the international GRI guidelines. Nokian Tyres’ concrete sustainability goals for 2020 include, among other things, significant reduction of rolling resistance in the company’s products, cutting CO 2 emissions from production by 20% and auditing all of its natural rubber processors. The company intends to continue its efforts in all areas of sustainability.



