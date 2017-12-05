The BMW Group has approved the Nokian WR D4 winter tyre as original equipment for BMW X1. This high performance SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) uses the Nokian WR D4 in the size 225/55 R17 97H.

The Nokian WR D4 is a new-generation winter tyre developed by Nokian Tyres for the Central European weather conditions. It provides excellent grip and comfortable handling even at high speeds. The tyre meets the BMW Group’s strict requirements and is both a safe and stylish choice for drivers who value quality.

In order to receive an OE approval from the BMW Group, the Nokian WR D4 has undergone the car manufacturer’s thorough testing programme. This ensures that the tyre supplements the handling of a premium vehicle in an optimal manner and enables the driver to utilise the maximum performance of the vehicle and its tyres.

Nokian Tyres has been actively cooperating with car manufacturers for a long time, especially in the Nordic countries. The cooperation with the BMW Group expands these operations and strengthens Nokian Tyres’ position in Central Europe. Central Europe is the world’s largest winter tyre market and, therefore, one of Nokian Tyres’ most important areas of growth.

"The cooperation with the BMW Group shows that we, as the world's northernmost tyre manufacturer, are respected and the quality of our products is valued. This is a very important step for us in developing our OE activities and business further," says Group Sales Manager Markus Honkala, Nokian Tyres.

Nokian Tyres manufactures the winter tyres delivered to BMW at the Nokia factory in Finland – in the place where the world’s first winter tyre was born over 80 years ago.