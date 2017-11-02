Nokian Tyres succeeds again in independent European winter tyre tests

The premium tyre manufacturer Nokian Tyres has once again earned a series of outstanding assessments this year in independent winter tyre tests performed by European automobile clubs and automobile magazines. Thanks to its constant innovation, premium quality and rigorous year-long testing, Nokian Tyres has become a reliable partner for drivers facing the European winter.

Germany's ADAC awarded the tyre, Nokian WR D4, size 215/65 R16, a joint second place in the test of winter tyres, where a total of 16 tyres from various producers were tested. Its perfect grip and outstanding traction on snow were the main parameters that led to the high assessment of the Nokian WR D4 tyre, made by the world's northernmost tyre manufacturer, Nokian Tyres. The ADAC also praised its good performance qualities on dry roads and low fuel consumption.



The Italian magazine Al Volante awarded the tyre the Silver Medal on snowy road conditions and another Silver Medal for its outstanding dry braking performance.

According to the Swedish magazine, Teknikens Värld, the Nokian WR D4 is without any doubt an excellent winter tyre on dry and wet surfaces. The tyre also got the best result in handling properties on snow.

Even the all-weather tyre Nokian Weatherproof can handle the snow

Nokian Weatherproof has been declared by the automobile magazine Automobilismo as the best all-season tyre for this year's winter season. The Nokian Weatherproof tyre offers first-class safety, maximum performance and durability for year-round use. It is marked with the Snowflake symbol 3PMSF indicating reliable winter use. It combines reliable safety in winter with precise stability in steering and the stable control of summer tyres from Nokian Tyres.