Nokian Tyres is the main partner and title sponsor for the first IRONMAN triathlon race to take place in Finland. The first Nokian Tyres IRONMAN 70.3 Finland event will be organised in Lahti, Finland on 30 June 2018. The exciting sport of triathlon perfectly matches Nokian Tyres’ values that promote mobility and an active lifestyle while boosting the company’s brand visibility globally.

The Nokian Tyres IRONMAN 70.3 Finland event is set around the naturally beautiful lakes and villages of Southern Finland, creating an entirely unique experience for competitors who will challenge themselves and each other in swimming, cycling and running. The event in Lahti is a 70.3-mile IRONMAN race made up of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride and 21.1 km run. What makes this event special is its late start time. As a result, the athletes will arrive at the finish experiencing the Nordic midnight sun.

The multi-year partnership between Nokian Tyres and Midnight Triathlon Events Finland Oy, which represents the IRONMAN brand in Finland, covers the race events and the related national and international activities.

“We are excited about this partnership. The IRONMAN races are very well-known around the world as challenging but positive sports events. We believe that the esteemed event is extremely well suited as a key marketing channel for Nokian Tyres. It provides a perfect environment for raising our brand awareness and visibility, in particular in relation to outdoor summer sports," says Antti-Jussi Tähtinen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Nokian Tyres.