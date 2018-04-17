SUVs are rapidly becoming the vehicle of choice among adventure seekers, urban drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The combination of a heavy vehicle and tough terrain or rough city streets places great demand on the tyres to ensure safe and carefree driving in all conditions. To meet this demand, Nokian Tyres introduced Aramid Sidewall Technology, which utilises the extra strong aramid fibre in the tyre’s sidewalls, making them nearly indestructible. The technology safeguards all of Nokian Tyres’ premium SUV tyres, and this year the use is expanded to the tyres for light trucks, vans and campervans too.

“Thanks to the Aramid Sidewall Technology Nokian Tyres’ SUV and van summer tyres have maximum strength, advanced safety and extreme durability. The aramid fibre that we use in the compound strengthens the tyre’s sidewall, allowing it to better withstand impacts and cuts from stones, potholes or raised curbs, which would otherwise easily puncture the tyre,” says Martin Dražík, Product Manager CE for Nokian Tyres.



Even more peace of mind with Nokian Tyres Aramid Guarantee and Nokian Tyres Satisfaction Promise

Nokian SUV tyres are characterized by their durability and ability to provide protection in all situations, but sometimes life is unexpected. The Nokian Tyres Aramid Guarantee covers damages to the sidewall of the tyre arising from normal use. Customers can receive a new, equivalent tyre free of charge from any participating Nokian Tyres retailer.

Nokian Tyres also provides a satisfaction promise. If a buyer, for whatever reason, is not satisfied with their new Nokian Tyres tyres, they can exchange them within 14 days for another set. The Nokian Tyres satisfaction promise is available from selected dealers.