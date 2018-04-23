Nowhere is off limits for Davanti’s new all-terrain Terratoura

Rough, boggy, rocky, wintry, loose - these can all describe terrain that is difficult or impossible to navigate. One word renders them all meaningless - Terratoura.

The first hardcore all-terrain tyre offer from Davanti, Terratoura is the result of years of research and development into off road performance to deliver a tyre with predictable, reliable handling wherever you are.

It is designed to tackle extreme conditions, be they deserts like Mexico’s Atacama or Africa’s Sahara, the frozen icescape of the Arctic or the challenging rocky wilderness of the Scottish Highlands. With Terratoura, nowhere is off limits.

Independently tested at IDIADA in Spain, Test World in Finland and Millbrook in the UK, Terratoura is the ultimate tyre for the serious off-roader. It is part of an elite club too - Terratoura is only the seventh all-terrain tyre in the world to earn earn the three peaks mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certification for sub-zero performance.

Not only that, but on the road it performs just like the rest of the Davanti family - offering a comfortable, low noise, efficient ride when travelling between adventures.

Davanti Product Manager Gary Cross believes Terratoura is a true game changer in the global marketplace.

“The 4x4 and pickup market globally is enormous and spans some of the wildest environments in the world,” he said. “From the Americas and Australia to Africa and Asia, to the icy wilderness of Northern Europe, there is a real demand for high performing all-terrain tyres.

“Until now choice has been limited to a few premium-priced brands. But by applying our research team to the problem, we have developed an all-terrain tyre which is almost unstoppable and offers great value.

“Terratoura doesn’t just make extreme terrain accessible, it reduces the cost of running vehicles which some remote communities rely on and reduces the likelihood they will use unsafe part-worn or worn tyres.”

Following final testing, Terratoura will enter production and be available for distributors to order from August. For Terratoura enquiries contact info@davanti-tyres.com. Learn more about Davanti here: www.davanti-tyres.com.