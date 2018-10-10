NTDA and TRA announce closer collaboration

L-R: Stefan Hay NTDA Chief Executive, Tim Stott TRA President, Peter Taylor OBE TRA Secretary General and Prashant Chopra NTDA National Chairman

At the NTDA Tyre Industry Conference held on the 4thOctober 2018, the NTDA Chief Executive announced that going forward, the NTDA and the TRA will be working much closer to explore the clear synergies between the two associations. In the first instance, this will involve an exchange of representatives between the NTDA Executive Council and TRA Steering Group and the establishment of a joint Working Group to explore further the numerous tangible benefits such an alliance can deliver.

Commenting further on behalf of the NTDA, Stefan Hay said: “There is a significant overlap in membership between the two organisations and we both want the same thing, namely an open, transparent and efficient recovery infrastructure accessible to all tyre distributors, or to coin the phrase the many and not just the few. We believe the work that the TRA has already undertaken to develop the excellent Responsible Recycler Scheme is the foundation for this and are delighted that the TRA and its officers, like the NTDA officers, are keen to pursue a progressive coming together.”

The TRA General Secretary, Peter Taylor OBE, endorsed further the need for closer collaboration during his presentation at the conference when he highlighted the fact that “most end of life tyre (ELT) arisings come from tyre distributors, many of which are, of course, NTDA members.”

Tim Stott the current President of the TRA added: “Apart from the membership overlap, there is an obvious mutuality of interest between our two associations. At least half of the ELT arisings pass through the hands of tyre distributors and the TRA members collect and process almost three quarters of the nation’s total tonnage. The TRA now operates several industry best practice programmes under the ‘Responsible Recycler’ banner and we have seen that the NTDA itself is very keen to embrace, and engage further with, these, so we have a clear shared sense of purpose.

With stories of increased illegal fly tipping of tyres, rogue recovery activity, abuse of exemptions and illegal and unsafe part worn tyres dominating the media, it is clear that the new partnership will have much to do in the future.