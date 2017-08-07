General
NTDA announces Tyre Industry Awards Finalists 2017
REACT Roadside Technician of the Year, sponsorship available
- Adam Grimley - Central Tyre (Commercial) Ltd
- Tomasz Woiciechowski - Tyre Maintenance Ltd
Truck and Agricultural Tyre Supplier of the Year, sponsored by: Jelf Beaumonts
- Kirkby Tyres Ltd
- The Lodge Tyre Company Ltd
Aftermarket Equipment Supplier of the Year, sponsored by: Automechanika Birmingham
- Clampco UK Ltd
- Harvie Tyres Ltd
- Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd
- Tyre Bay Direct Ltd
Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by: Scots Autoscene
- Bridgestone UK Ltd
- Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd
- Michelin Tyre plc
- Pirelli Tyres Ltd
- Yokohama HPT Ltd
Staff Training & Development Initiative of the Year, sponsored by: Trelleborg Industrial Tyres Ltd
- Kwik-Fit GB Ltd
- Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd
Tyre Wholesaler of the Year, sponsored by: Zenises
- R&R.C Bond (Wholesale) Ltd / Bond International
- Kirby Tyres Ltd
- Stapleton's (Tyre Services) Ltd
- Viking Wholesale
Tyre Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by: Maritime Cargo Services
- Bridgestone UK Ltd
- Continental Tyre Group
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd
- Michelin Tyre plc
- Pirelli Tyres Ltd
- Yokohama HPT Ltd
Tyre Retail Centre of the Year, sponsored by: Pirelli
- ATS Euromaster Limited – Cannock
- C.E.M Day Limited (Day's Motor Group) (HiQ)
- Harris Brothers Ystrad Road - Team Protyre
- HiQ Dewsbury (K.C Autocentre Limited)
- HiQ Lancaster (S & M Marshall Autocentre Ltd)
- HiQ Malvern ( PJ Nicholls Ltd)
- Ian Brown Tyres Limited – Malton
- Kwik-Fit (GB) Limited - Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
- Merityre Specialists Limited - Westway, Andover
- Micheldever Tyre & Auto Services: Team Protyre
- Protyre Manchester
- Protyre Plymouth
- Protyre Weston Super Mare
- STS Tyre Pros - Canary Way, Norwich
- Universal Tyre & Autocentres – Staines
National Apprentice Technician of the Year Award, sponsored by: The Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights
- Callum Howard, Micheldever Tyre Services
- Ana Batista-Ventura, ATS Euromaster (Reading)
- Heritier Djamba, Kwik-Fit GB Ltd (Wallington)
- Joel Solomon-John, Kwik-Fit GB Ltd (Sutton Coldfield)
- Kimberley Locker, STS Tyre Pro (Banbury)
- Rhys Bland, Kwik-Fit GB Ltd (Exmouth)
Commenting on the awards NTDA Chief Executive, Stefan Hay said: “The quality of the award entries gets more impressive every year and members are finding more innovative and unusual ways to demonstrate the excellence of their people, initiatives and companies. We received so many entries that we have had to be very ruthless in deciding on the lists of finalists and have also expanded the independent judging panel. As always, I really don’t envy the judges who I believe will have a very tough time deciding on who will be lifting the trophies this year. As I have said on many occasions, I am very proud to head up an association that represents an industry with such fantastic companies which employ such impressive people."
The Tyre Industry’s ‘Oscars,’ will be presented on the 12th October at a ceremony sponsored by Sailun Tyres at the Association’s 88th Annual Dinner to be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, Stadium MK, Stadium Way West, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST. The Dinner follows the NTDA Tyre Industry Conference sponsored by Avon Tyres.
