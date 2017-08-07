NTDA announces Tyre Industry Awards Finalists 2017

REACT Roadside Technician of the Year, sponsorship available

Adam Grimley - Central Tyre (Commercial) Ltd

Tomasz Woiciechowski - Tyre Maintenance Ltd

Truck and Agricultural Tyre Supplier of the Year, sponsored by: Jelf Beaumonts

Kirkby Tyres Ltd

The Lodge Tyre Company Ltd

Aftermarket Equipment Supplier of the Year, sponsored by: Automechanika Birmingham

Clampco UK Ltd

Harvie Tyres Ltd

Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

Tyre Bay Direct Ltd

Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by: Scots Autoscene

Bridgestone UK Ltd

Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd

Michelin Tyre plc

Pirelli Tyres Ltd

Yokohama HPT Ltd

Staff Training & Development Initiative of the Year, sponsored by: Trelleborg Industrial Tyres Ltd

Kwik-Fit GB Ltd

Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd

Tyre Wholesaler of the Year, sponsored by: Zenises

R&R.C Bond (Wholesale) Ltd / Bond International

Kirby Tyres Ltd

Stapleton's (Tyre Services) Ltd

Viking Wholesale

Tyre Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by: Maritime Cargo Services

Bridgestone UK Ltd

Continental Tyre Group

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd

Michelin Tyre plc

Pirelli Tyres Ltd

Yokohama HPT Ltd

Tyre Retail Centre of the Year, sponsored by: Pirelli

ATS Euromaster Limited – Cannock

C.E.M Day Limited (Day's Motor Group) (HiQ)

Harris Brothers Ystrad Road - Team Protyre

HiQ Dewsbury (K.C Autocentre Limited)

HiQ Lancaster (S & M Marshall Autocentre Ltd)

HiQ Malvern ( PJ Nicholls Ltd)

Ian Brown Tyres Limited – Malton

Kwik-Fit (GB) Limited - Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Merityre Specialists Limited - Westway, Andover

Micheldever Tyre & Auto Services: Team Protyre

Protyre Manchester

Protyre Plymouth

Protyre Weston Super Mare

STS Tyre Pros - Canary Way, Norwich

Universal Tyre & Autocentres – Staines

National Apprentice Technician of the Year Award, sponsored by: The Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights

Callum Howard, Micheldever Tyre Services

Ana Batista-Ventura, ATS Euromaster (Reading)

Heritier Djamba, Kwik-Fit GB Ltd (Wallington)

Joel Solomon-John, Kwik-Fit GB Ltd (Sutton Coldfield)

Kimberley Locker, STS Tyre Pro (Banbury)

Rhys Bland, Kwik-Fit GB Ltd (Exmouth)

Commenting on the awards NTDA Chief Executive, Stefan Hay said: “The quality of the award entries gets more impressive every year and members are finding more innovative and unusual ways to demonstrate the excellence of their people, initiatives and companies. We received so many entries that we have had to be very ruthless in deciding on the lists of finalists and have also expanded the independent judging panel. As always, I really don’t envy the judges who I believe will have a very tough time deciding on who will be lifting the trophies this year. As I have said on many occasions, I am very proud to head up an association that represents an industry with such fantastic companies which employ such impressive people."

The Tyre Industry’s ‘Oscars,’ will be presented on the 12th October at a ceremony sponsored by Sailun Tyres at the Association’s 88th Annual Dinner to be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, Stadium MK, Stadium Way West, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST. The Dinner follows the NTDA Tyre Industry Conference sponsored by Avon Tyres.

