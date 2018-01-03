NTDA charitable activities

On 7th December 2017, at Drapers Hall in the City of London, NTDA Chief Executive and Wheelwrights Liveryman Stefan Hay presented a cheque to the newly installed Master, Bert Wiegman, for £4,260 in support of the 2020 appeal which, in association with WheelPower the British Wheelchair Sport Charity, is supporting athletes with disabilities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The money was raised at the charity raffle held at the NTDA’s annual dinner in October 2017 and the Association would like to thank Bridgestone, Continental, Cooper Tire, Davanti Tyres, Michelin, Pirelli, Rema Tip Top and Yokohama for the generous prize donations and, of course, all of the guests who purchased raffle tickets on the night. Liveryman Roger Griggs also presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Master on behalf of ETEL Ltd.

STS Tyre Pros supporting the Trussel Trust Foodbank Appeal

3 years ago, NTDA full member STS Tyre Pros decided that it would like to give something back to the local community and 10 branches in Hertfordshire decided to make a collection for the shelter for the homeless in Hitchin. This was very successful and the team managed to collect and deliver a van full of food to the shelter. The following year, many more STS Tyre Pros centres across the UK decided that they would like to get involved.

Collections now start during November and the response from loyal STS Tyre Pros customers and staff is phenomenal with 2016 seeing over 1 tonne of food items donated and a target of 2 tonnes set for 2017. Collection boxes were placed in the centres and on pay day the employees all contributed.

As can be seen from the photos this target was exceeded. The support from the customers and staff was fantastic, the NTDA chipped in and the food collection was given air time on Dacorum radio and on the TV in Norfolk.



New supplier companies add further product diversity to NTDA membership

The NTDA is delighted to start 2018 by welcoming 3 new impressive supplier members:

Since 1971, GTG Training has been providing high quality training courses and education in a wide range of areas such as Transport and Automotive Technical, Business Skills, Computer & IT and Health & Safety. As well as exceptional training facilities in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Wolverhampton, GTG offers incredibly flexible spaces for meetings, conferences and events.

Compilator was founded in 1995, and introduced the first computerised tyre hotel on the market in 1999. Throughout the years, it has further developed its solutions to continuously respond to new demands. In September 2016, it acquired Team Systems Ltd, tyre trade software specialists in the British and Irish markets. With this acquisition, Compilator expanded its offering with software for easier repair shop work and customisable web shops, both B2B and B2C.

In 2009 MANBAT a key nationwide battery distributor, supplying batteries and battery related products from twelve branches throughout the UK started a new era under the ownership of the Eco-Bat Technologies Group. It supplies energy for everything from watches to wheelchairs; from cars to caterpillars; from medical equipment to giant emergency back-up power systems and from small pleasure craft to multi-million-pound luxury yachts. Its experience is second to none having been at the forefront of the battery industry for more than sixty years.

Commenting on the new members NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay said: “The wealth of experience, technical expertise and automotive industry knowledge these new members bring to the NTDA is truly exceptional and we look forward to working with, and for, them in the future.”