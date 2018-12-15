NTDA ‘disassociates’ itself from non-member

Further to the NTDA’s announcement on the 5thDecember, that it is taking action against a number of UK tyre retailers who are falsely claiming to be members of the Association, it’s Chief Executive Stefan Hay has today issued the following statement:

“The NTDA would like to clarify, that TyreServ Global Limited of Romford, which was incorporated in 2015, is not, and never has been, a member of the NTDA and has, therefore, no right to display the NTDA’s collective mark logo. Companies need to understand ,that when they make such false claims, they are in breach of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and are breaking the law and when we say that we will not tolerate such abuse of our rights, we are absolutely serious!”

The NTDA is currently in the process of pursuing every case of false membership claim or misuse of its collective mark logo and where companies have not responded to its request to cease and desist, it has reported them to the relevant trading standards office for further action.

One such action this week, has seen the successful removal of dozens of adverts for part worn tyres that were being advertised as ‘repaired to the NTDA standard’ from online trading site eBay.

Hay continued: “Our members are professionals, they are committed to offering a fair, competitive and reputable service and are dedicated to both the Association and the standards we represent. That is why we are now seeing so many quality tyre distributors joining the NTDA, because they too share our ethos. It is, therefore, unacceptable that non-members can abuse the legacy of the Association’s forefathers and its reputation in such a cavalier manner, so we are now committed to eradicating this abuse now, so we can concentrate on representing only the best our industry has to offer in the future!”