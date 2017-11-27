On Saturday 18th November, almost 100 of the great and good of the Northern Ireland tyre trade descended, once again, on the stunning Lough Erne Resort which was the first AA and Tourism Northern Ireland 5-star hotel. This multi award winning hotel, is recognised as one of the leading golf resorts in Ireland. Nestled on a 600-acre peninsula between Lower Lough Erne and Castle Hume Lough, the resort features 120 luxury rooms and suites.

This fantastic member’s event is a highlight in the Association’s calendar and provides a wonderful opportunity for tyre retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers from across all of Ireland to meet and network in a relaxed social environment and all who attended said that Dasos Michaelides, the Regional Chairman, ably assisted as always by his wife Bernie, pulled off yet another major success.

This year the event was also attended by several new NTDA members and the ITIA CEO Sue O’Neill and current ITIA President Paddy Murphy.

The 2017 NTDA Northern Ireland Tyre Industry Awards Award recipients were as follows:

• Tyre Manufacturer of the Year: Pirelli Tyres Ltd.

• Tyre Wholesaler of the Year: Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd.

• Aftermarket Supplier of the Year: D.M. Supplies (NI) Ltd.

• Chairman’s Award for meritorious service to the N.I. Tyre Industry: Philip White

• Des Fullam Shield: Norman Kerr