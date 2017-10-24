OBO Tyres' Retreaded Agricultural tyres at Agritechnica.

OBO Tyres, Holland's largest retreaded agricultural tyre producer, are exhibiting at the leading international trade fair for agricultural machinery AGRITECHNICA in Hanover ( Germany). from 12 to 18 November 2017. From stand number 3F31 the most sustainable and most profitable agricultural tyres will be on show to the public.

The biennial fair is known for the many innovations in the field of agricultural machinery. Spread over 23 halls 100,000 visitors will be surprised by the 2,900 participating companies with the latest trends and developments. OBO Tyres is known for its sustainable quality tyres production and can be recognize by its green profiles in Hall 3. Also, the agricultural line of Premium brand Magna Tyreswill be represented on the stand.

Retreading of tyres is economically and environmentally beneficial. In addition to savings in the use of raw materials and energy, the retreading production process contributes to reduced waste and reduced CO2 emissions. End users benefit from lower overall costs because the tyre life is extended by a second or third life.