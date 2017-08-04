The global market for off-the-road tyres will increase steadily across the next five years, according to the latest exclusive market data from Smithers Pira.



Its new report, The Future of Off-the-Road Tyres to 2022 [http://www.smithersrapra.com/market-reports/tyre-industry-market-reports/the-future-of-off-the-road-tyres-to-2022] Smithers Rapra’s critical analysis of the key drivers shaping the global market for off-the-road tyres estimated to be over 3.7 million tons in 2017, with a value of $24.8 billion. It is expected to show an overall five-year compound growth rate of (CAGR) of 4% to 2022 in volume terms and 5.2% per year in value terms.

The largest use for off-the-road tyres (OTR tyres) is in what some consider being core, true (narrow) definition of OTR: mining and construction, which also includes some larger industrial applications such as ports and handling (where the largest forklift trucks are used). Altogether, this segment will continue to represent well over half of the market in volume and value terms. When measured in tons (as units vary widely and are not comparable), demand stands at just over 3.7 million tons in 2017, corresponding to a market value of $25 billion.

The technological and market changes in the OTR tyre industry presently and over the next five years are presenting several challenges to manufacturers and suppliers alike. Some of these challenges originate in one or more end-use market as a result of underlying market growth; or in the nature of OTR equipment or the manner in which OTR tyres are used; or in technological changes in the tyre or related industries; in the supply chain; or in the political and regulatory environments.









