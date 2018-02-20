Offer a Car Check before that Spring Break

With spring around the corner, most drivers will pay a visit to a garage to have their car serviced before their holiday, so it’s the perfect time to boost wiper sales, and to support this, TRICO can provide workshops with a wiper diagnostics chart, attractive new display stands, merchandise and special promotions.

Motorists very rarely check tyres or windscreen wipers and yet to be able to see clearly is of the utmost importance. According to TRICO, 90% of all driving decisions are based on visual clues, which serve to underline how important having good and efficient wiper blades is.

Streaking: caused by dry rubber that has hardened and cracked tree sap, road tar and other foreign substances on the blade rubber can also cause streaking.

Chattering: caused by the blade juddering as it passes across the windscreen due to the permanent set or curve in the blade rubber that some wipers blades develop when they are not being used.

Worn rubber: general rounding of the wiping edge caused by age and a sign that it’s time to replace the blade.

Spilt rubber: this is a condition found on blades that are old, or from the effects of the sun’s ultraviolet rays affecting the rubber.

Bent refill or wiper frame: this can be caused by the impact of ice scrapers, automatic car washes or vandalism, leading to bent or distorted wiper arms affecting the wiper efficiency.

Sam Robinson, TRICO product and brand manager for the UK commented: “General advice from TRICO is that blades should be visually checked on a monthly basis and replaced every six to twelve months. TRICO has a full range of front and rear wiper blades, available for 99% of cars on the road in the UK.



“Don’t forget to check the rear wiper blade too. This provides another opportunity for garages to increase profit as there is an increasing number of vehicles with unique rear wiper blade designs. Although many of these blades look similar, they’re specially developed and unique in fitment. The TRICO Exact Fit rear blade programme is comprehensive in coverage to accommodate the wide variety of applications.”