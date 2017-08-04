Jane and Graham Bailey from Westgate Tyres, Morecambe attended the 2017 Tyresafe Awards this July and were awarded Tyresafe’s Independent Garage of the Year.

Westgate Tyres, a female friendly, family run garage, have been effectively promoting tyre safety to their local community by getting involved in Tyresafe’s yearly campaigns, promoting their own campaigns, organising ladies events, promoting awareness of car safety when traveling with children and holding parent car safety checks days.

Their main aim is to support their local community by offering an honest and trustworthy service with quality products so that customers feel they are approachable and can ask for advice when it comes to their vehicles.

Their recent Ladies Car Safety evening gave 30 women an opportunity to learn some basic car care knowledge. Kate “First Time changing a tyre with no help at all, it’ll definitely help me in the future. Loved it, thank you for a great evening.”

Angey, “I learnt such a lot in such a short time and really relaxing atmosphere.”

Celebrating 20 years in business this November, Westgate Tyres are extremely proud to receive this award in recognition of all their hard work.

Westgate Tyres, Morecambe Tyresafe’s 2017 Independent Garage of the Year – Officially Keeping Families Safe on the Road.