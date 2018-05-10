Michelin’s highly-acclaimed CrossClimate+ tyres have helped boost the efficiency of a key Ogilvie Fleet customer that was losing too much time on the road switching between summer and winter fitments.

Following the success of a CrossClimate trial with Complete Price Eyewear in 2016, Ogilvie Fleet – which has approximately 18,000 vehicles on contract – was quick to recommend the latest version of Michelin’s summer tyre with winter capabilities to Wavin, a UK manufacturer of plumbing and drainage products.



The pilot project has proved a major success, culminating with Wavin giving the green light for Ogilvie Fleet – via Kwik Fit – to fit Michelin CrossClimate+ tyres on all 140 of its company cars.



Jim Hannah, Operations Director at Ogilvie Fleet, says: “Swapping the tyres every winter and summer was proving to be a logistical nightmare for Wavin and adding significant cost.



“We proposed the Michelin CrossClimate+ product to them, having proven successful with Complete Price Eyewear. They love the tyre, the flexibility, and not having to change tyres twice a year – which equated to six complete swaps over a three-year contract period. They’re now in the process of fitting the new Michelin CrossClimate+ tyres as vehicles come out of the winter tyre programme.”



Hannah continues: “For most fleets our climate in the UK does not necessitate switching between winter and summer tyres. Yes, some need guaranteed performance year-round, but CrossClimate+ can deliver this.”