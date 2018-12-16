Oliver Eriksson takes RX2 International Series title on Cooper tyres

MELKSHAM, UK,26 November, 2018– The Cooper-supported FIA World Rallycross Championship hosted its season finale on the African continent, for the second consecutive year, with Oliver Eriksson crowned the 2018 RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires champion.

PSRX Volkswagen Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson had already secured the 2018 FIA World Rallycross drivers’ title at the end of September during the inaugural World RX of USA at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. However, second place was still up for grabs with Mattias Ekstrom, Petter Solberg, Andreas Bakkerud and Sebastien Loeb all going head-to-head at the weekend, with Ekstrom emerging as the championship runner-up and Bakkerud taking third place.

With an incredible atmosphere at Killarney International Raceway (24-25 November), due to the overwhelming support rallycross receives from fans travelling from a far, the final World RX and RX2 races of the year offered spectacular action on Cooper tyres – particularly as the battle for the RX2 title went down to the wire in South Africa, and Kristoffersson took his record breaking 11thwin of the season.

Sweden’s Oliver Eriksson arrived at the last round with a 14-point advantage at the top of the RX2 leader board, finishing the season 19-points ahead of Belgian driver Guillaume De Ridder, with Henrik Krogstad third in the final 2018 driver standings.

Sarah McRoberts, PR & Events Manager for Cooper Tire Europe, said, “The World RX and RX2 teams always go all out at all venues, and we certainly have witnessed that here in South Africa. We congratulate all the teams and this year’s winners – and look forward to preparing over the winter for more high-octane competition in 2019.”

