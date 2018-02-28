Omni United Launches Radar Dimax Classic

Omni United has announced the launch of the Dimax Classic, under its ever-expanding flagship brand Radar Tyres. The Dimax Classic is a sport touring tyre specially developed for classic and vintage cars. This tyre is currently available in four sizes and six SKUs with rim diameters ranging from 12” to 15” sizes, designed for many popular classic and vintage vehicles.





“We have been constantly expanding the Radar Tyres range both by introducing new ranges as well as by adding sizes in the existing ranges. This year will see a number of new launches and size additions that will cater to the varied needs of drivers all over the world. With the introduction of the Dimax Classic we are now also catering to the needs of vintage and classic car enthusiasts,” said GS Sareen, founder and CEO, Omni United.

Universal Tyres, distributor for Radar Tyres, recently launched this tyre at The London Classic Car Show, where it was mounted and displayed on a Jaguar E-Type. This auto show is an annual must attend event for any discerning classic car owner, collector, expert or enthusiast. It brings together an international celebration of the very best dealers, manufacturers, car clubs and products and draws crowds in thousands.

For more information on Radar Tyres and Omni United, visit www.omni-united.com or email info@omni.united.com.