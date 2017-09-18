One millionth delivery note for ATHOS truck tyres issued

"Just under a decade after an ATHOS tyre first left our warehouse in Paderborn," says Olaf Hoppe, Managing Director of Hämmerling Group Holding, "we are now one of the most important and Europe-wide valued brands in the truck tyre segment."

Today the assortment of ATHOS commercial vehicle tyres consists of a complete range of sizes and profiles. These can be used for the front axle and rear axle as well as for trailers, light trucks, construction vehicles or buses. Customers include more than 3000 dealers across Europe, as well as original equipment manufacturers like trailer manufacturers such as Krone, Fliegl, Kögel, Ackermann and Wielton.