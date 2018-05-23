A raft of new van launches and over 450 exhibitors made CV Show 2018 another great sell-out event, drawing crowds of over 20,000 visitors to the NEC in Birmingham last month, making it the UK’s largest automotive expo.

Making their global debuts at the show were the new Ford Fiesta Van, The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport Van, the Mitsubishi L200 SVP II and the Isuzu D-MAX Stealth by Arctic Trucks.

In addition, making their UK debuts were the new Toyota Hilux, Citroen Dispatch, Peugeot Expert, Renault Traffic Formula Edition, Volkswagen e-Crafter, Ssangyong Musso and LDV V80 Electric.

CV Show Director, Rob Skelton, said: “With all of these manufacturers using the CV Show as a platform to launch major new light commercials, it proves just how much importance the industry places on the show. It was a delight and an honour to see these companies using the CV Show to make major new product announcements, but of course there was plenty more to the show than just the new vans.”

Rob Skelton added, “We’ve really advanced the interactive elements of the show over the past two years, and the Innovation Hub was again a major draw, bringing key figures from the industry close to their customers in a lively, open forum.”

The dates have also been announced for CV Show 2019, which will be held from April 30 to May 2, returning once again to the NEC.

For 2019, the show will place a major focus on the innovation and emerging technology for which the CV Sector is regarded as a critical testbed for the entire automotive industry.

Rob Skelton said, “Innovation and emerging technology is at the heart of the CV Show and new developments are planned for CV Show 2019 to highlight this and to enhance the visitor experience.”

Keep up with all the developments in the run-up to the 2019 show at www.cvshow.com.