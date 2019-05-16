Leading International Contract Tyre Manufacturer – SD-International has once again supported Hertfordshire based tyre retailer Pan Autos annual backing of the charity Jumbulance with a donation of a set of Zeta tyres, one of their popular private brands in the UK.

Andy Baron, Sales Manager for UK and Ireland at SD-International (SDI) says, “John Tarbox, owner of Pan Autos has organised an annual Charity Golf Day for Jumbulance for the past twenty five years which includes an auction and at last year’s event SDI donated a set of four Zeta Alventi tyres (for the auction) which attracted the highest bid from Tim Jenkins and helped raise over £ 5000 at the event.”

Tim recently received his new Zeta tyres from Andy which were fitted free of charge to his vehicle by Pan Autos at their Harpenden retail centre. The Jumbulance Trust is an accessible travel charity making travel possible for adults and children who are disabled or have a serious or complex health condition. The travel includes holidays, short breaks or days out on a group or individual basis.