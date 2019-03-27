PARFITT PUMPED FOR BRITISH GT PUSH WITH BENTLEY

Rick Parfitt Jr “couldn’t be more fired up” to race in British GT this season alongside Seb Morris aboard a new-generation Bentley with JRM, despite having announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season. “Along with being the first person to ever win GT3 and GT4 titles in British GT, I am also now the proud owner of the title for shortest retirement in the Championship’s history,” said an enthused Parfitt. “I have been retired for precisely zero British GT rounds as I am back for 2019 with the amazing former GT1 World Championship winning team, JRM, with the dream team of me and Seb Morris.” The announcement was largely unexpected and sees JRM return to British GT as one of a select few customers using Bentley GT3 machinery. Parfitt admitted he didn’t seek out a return and it was in fact JRM that approached him after the end of the 2018 season. “Long story short: JRM came to me out of the blue and they pushed very, very hard,” Parfitt added. “They have done the most incredible deal that any driver could ever want and met all of these crazy demands as I thought. “To be back in the championship with the new generation Bentley and one of the fastest young drivers in the world who is also a factory Bentley driver is amazing. I couldn’t be more fired up or focussed and looking forward to giving the Pirelli P Zero tyres a good running in.”