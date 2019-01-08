Automechanika Shanghai has experienced its most international and busiest fair yet, rounding off another successful year. The 14th edition took place from 28 November to 1 December and covered every aspect of the automotive supply chain. The record breaking show presented many opportunities for business exchange, networking and education and was accompanied by an extensive fringe programme, each of which was met with praise by participants.

Key figures for Automechanika Shanghai 2018:

6,269 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions (+4%)

350,000 sqm across 13 halls (+3%)

150,568 visitors from 145 countries and regions (+15%)

162 buyer groups from 22 countries and regions (+9%)

19 country and regional pavilions

57 concurrent fringe programme events

Throughout the four-day show, the excitement around the fairground was magnetic as visitors filtered through, with many commenting on the fair’s growth, direction and its ability to capture the ever evolving market trends. This year’s edition featured many new zones and exciting areas, which presented a variety of the latest products and services, across the entire automotive supply chain.

In light of last year’s feedback from participants, organisers continued expanding many of the themed zones and areas. One of the most stimulating areas at the fair was the Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility sector, located in the North Hall. It reflected many of the latest innovation and market trends, with exhibitors offering their most recent breakthroughs in car connectivity, autonomous driving, new energy vehicles, digitalisation and more.

On top of this, another debuting area was the Chain Stores Zone which highlighted the changing landscape of the automotive service industry. The transformation has seen new developments in automotive distribution channels, particularly within the repair and maintenance sector. End-users are becoming increasingly empowered through access to information and technology, creating more long-term opportunities for chain stores.

The area attracted many domestic and international chain stores, auto repair store, e-commerce business and automotive distributors. Featured exhibitors included Aliexpress, Autozi, Carzone, Casstime, CQHY, EURO REPAR, Homotor, Jauto, Kzmall, LOPAL, Mancando, Tuhu and more. Participants praised the zone’s pull, as it attracted both upstream and downstream customers. Visitors also took note of the rise in chain stores throughout China and the efforts to build relationships with the aftersales service market in the region, which were reflected in the themes at the fair.

Sitting alongside this area in Hall 7.2 was the returning REIFEN (Tyres) sector. Once again, the sector was an excellent platform for some of the industry’s top tyre, wheel and rim suppliers. Both exhibitors and visitors were able to embrace the interrelated themes within this hall, helping encourage more meaningful discussions and opportunities for collaboration between the different product segments across the hall.

What’s more, 2018 saw overwhelming participation from key market players joining the show for the first time, including Aeolus, ALPS, Beta, Doublestar Tire, Hikvision, Hunter, INVT, Jinfei, Keihin, Kunlun Lubricating, KUS, Mevis, Pateo, Petlas, Pirelli, Petro Canada, PSA, SASH, Sensata, Synace, Tongyi, Zotost, and more. Additionally, many returning exhibitors took part once again, such as ACDelco, Aisin, Bilstein, Bosch, Brembo, Bright, China Changan, China North Industries, Continental Automotive, ContiTech, CRRC, Dali, Delphi, Denso, EAE, ENEOS, FAWER, Fix Auto, Hella, Honeywell, Launch, Liqui Moly, MA-FRA, MANN+HUMMEL, Michelin, MOTUL, NGK, NTN-SNR, SAIC Motor, SATA, Schaeffler, Blue-Point, SONAX, Tech, Valvoline, VIE, ZF, and Zynp Group. Each of their presence at Automechanika Shanghai indicates the show’s strong position as it acts as a stage for promotion and networking, as well as for business exchange and client engagement in regional and overseas markets.

Ms Fiona Chiew, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, was encouraged by the growth at this year’s fair. She said: “It is always wonderful to see the fair come to life and be amongst those who are passionate about their products and services. Over the past few years, we have experienced a continued increase in leading market players in China and abroad join the show. They have used this platform to launch their products and services in the region, and through their combined efforts, emphasise the show’s significance around the world.”

The show’s fully loaded fringe programme also received great feedback from both speakers and attendees this year, noting that these discussions have a significant impact on shaping the future of the industry. Amongst the 57 well-attended concurrent events was the Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2018, the AIAG Auto Parts Purchasing Leadership and Suppliers Summit, the Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility Summit 2018, the Connected Mobility Conference Shanghai and the Green Automotive Painting Summit 2018, and the China International Conference on Tyre Industry Cooperation & Developments.

Mr Cheng Yongshun, Vice President of China National Machinery Industry International, said: “Automechanika Shanghai brings together industry players, allowing them to convene under one roof and explore both new technology and market updates. In such a dynamic environment, the show supports these players by helping them prepare for new challenges and opportunities. Through a variety of platforms, exhibitors, visitors and fringe events, attendees were able to expand their business networks, learn more about new innovations and understand how to adopt key skill sets for future services. The show provides a holistic overview of the future of the industry, and continues to serve both the regional and international needs by driving more opportunities for partnership and collaboration.”

Overseas participation

Automechanika Shanghai also saw an increase in overseas participation over the four-day show, with organisers delighted to see 43 exhibiting countries and regions across the showground. New exhibiting country Luxemburg joined the list of returning countries, along with the Czech Republic, Lebanon and Slovenia, which resulted in a 3% increase in overseas exhibitors this year. Again, the fair held 19 country and regional pavilions across the show floor, which included France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

The top 10 visiting countries and regions from this year’s edition comprised of Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, India, Thailand, Japan, the USA, Australia and Germany. Not only are overseas buyers trading with local Chinese firms, but they are also using the show as a platform to do business with other foreign companies.