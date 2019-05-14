An autonomous, connected, electric vehicle, the Citroën 19_19 Concept marks the brand’s 100th anniversary and is designed to deliver exclusivity, comfort and privacy. Conceptualised with an extra-large dimension and aesthetics to match the 19_19 Concept’s spectacular design, the Goodyear C100 concept tyre is envisaged to deliver the comfort and smart performance this unique vehicle requires.

“Goodyear’s C100 concept tyre was specifically designed for the Citroën 19_19 Concept vehicle,” said Mike Rytokoski, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Europe at Goodyear. “It features technology to deliver maximum comfort and efficiency for electric mobility and the intelligent capabilities needed to support an autonomous vehicle.”

The C100 concept includes several innovative features:

“Tall and Narrow” Structure: The C100 is nearly one metre in diameter, which compares to 60 cm for an average tyre. This larger diameter would deliver efficiency, comfort and performance benefits, from lower rolling resistance – to increase the energy efficiency and range of the Citroën 19_19 Concept vehicle – to improved ride and wet performance.

Custom Tread Design: The C100 features a custom, nature-inspired tread design that provides both comfort and handling benefits. With nearly 100 more blocks in its tread band than the average tyre, the C100 would deliver a far quieter ride, a crucial consideration for ensuring comfort in electric vehicles. In addition, the C100’s tread groove compound is inspired by the attributes of a natural sponge. With its ability to stiffen in the dry or soften in the wet, this adaptable tread would enhance handling, grip and braking in both conditions.

Intelligence and Connectivity: The C100 concept is designed to use advanced sensor technology. It would be able to sense road surface and weather conditions and communicate with the Citroën 19_19 Concept vehicle’s autonomous control system to improve driving performance. It would also feature advanced active wear technology to assess the state of the tyre, allowing for proactive tyre maintenance.

While the C100 is a purely conceptual design, some of its featured technologies, such as a “tall and narrow” structure, are already being supplied by Goodyear today, while others, such as intelligent tyre capabilities, are being developed.

“Citroën is a mobility pioneer that throughout its history has developed iconic vehicles and ground-breaking new technologies. As they mark their 100th anniversary, Goodyear is honoured to partner with Citroën in writing another chapter in the future of mobility,” Rytokoski concluded.