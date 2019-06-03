Partnership with European Athletics extends until 2023

European Athletics is very pleased to announce that Toyo Tires will remain an Official Partner at major European Athletics events until 2023.

Toyo Tires became an Official Partner for the Berlin 2018 European Athletics Championships last August, followed by the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships. This latest announcement means that Toyo Tires will remain an Official Partner for the 2020 (Paris) and 2022 European Athletics Championships as well as the 2021 (Torun) and 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships - a clear sign of Toyo Tires’ commitment to supporting athletics.

European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen said: “We are very pleased Toyo Tires has extended their cooperation with European Athletics. The fact Toyo Tires has committed as an Official Partner through until 2023 is testament to the commercial exposure our major events can bring to our family of sponsors.

“Whether it was people coming to the stadium or watching around on television around the world, the audience figures for the European Championships in Berlin were exceptional. I am pleased the audience figures for the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow had also increased and having sponsors of the calibre of Toyo Tires supporting European Athletics is more excellent news for the sport’s future.

“European Athletics and Toyo Tires has many shared aims and values and I am absolutely sure the continued cooperation will be fruitful and mutually beneficial.”

Commenting on the extended partnership, Toyo Tire Europe President, Kenta Kuribayashi added, “The challenge every athlete experiences to be the best they can be, is a reflection of the spirit of Toyo Tires. This shared value made it a natural decision to strengthen our partnership with European Athletics”

The Toyo Tire Corporation was founded in Osaka, Japan in 1945. Since 1975, the European headquarters of the company has been based in Germany. The product range focuses on ultra high performance and SUV tyres but includes a full range of winter, summer and all-season car tyres as well as van and 4x4 products.

