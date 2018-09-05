Paul Binks joins speaker line-up for 2018 Tyre Industry Conference

The NTDA has, today, announced that Paul Binks has joined the already impressive line-up of speakers for its 4thTyre Industry Conference, sponsored by DG International, to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes on the 4thOctober.

Paul is currently Divisional Director – People Development for Kwik Fit GB and has responsibility for all aspects of Learning and Recruitment. Paul has worked in a variety of roles with Kwik Fit, joining as a Vehicle Technician & MOT Tester in 1986. Joining the company’s Trainee Manager Programme in 1988 and taking on the role of Centre Manager in the same year.

Paul moved into the world of training & development in 1996 as a Technical Trainer, before re-locating to head office to take up the position of Apprentice Programme Manager in 1998. Several promotions later Paul now leads the People Development Division, with over 50 staff dedicated to finding the very best staff and ensuring that talent is recognised and developed to the full.

Paul has extensive knowledge of Apprenticeships and led Kwik Fit through a very successful OFSTED Inspection, where all aspects of its programme were graded as Outstanding. He has for many years supported the work of the IMI to develop Apprentice Frameworks for the “Fast-fit” and Specialist Tyre sectors and in more recent years had been the lead for the development of the new Autocare Technician and Specialist Tyre operative Trailblazer apprentice standards.

Paul will be giving an update on both of those standards in his presentation.

Other confirmed speakers are:

Stuart Jackson - TyreSafe Chairman, Peter Taylor OBE - TRA Secretary, Gary Walker - Waste Unit Manager, Scottish Environment Protection Agency, Quentin Le Hetet - General Manager, GiPA UK Ltd, Neil Hilton - Head of Business Development GE, Hella Ltd, Andy Savva - The Garage Inspector, Carl Dean - Managing Director, Silkmoth Ltd, Steve Nash - Chief Executive Officer, Institute of the Motor Industry and John Ellis - Chief Executive Officer, MWheels.

NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay said: “We believe we’ve organised yet another terrific conference and are very grateful to all of the speakers who will be covering a range of fascinating topics. More than 200 delegates have already booked for the event and we’re really looking forward to another great day of presentations, debate and industry networking.”