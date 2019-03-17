PCL ANNOUNCES PIVOTAL APPOINTMENT

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, has appointed Lee Wright as sales director to drive growth within its distribution business.

Lee brings over 25 years’ experience to PCL, having held director-level positions across sales, marketing and commercial functions within B2B industrial businesses, and building up a significant amount of export expertise.

Lee will spearhead the growth and development of the distribution arm of PCL introducing an e-commerce platform for distributors that will bring substantial benefits including real-time stock availability and pricing information as well as other initiatives.

Simon Shorter, sales director at PCL, said: “We are very pleased to announce this strategic appointment as PCL enters an exciting period of growth. Lee’s proven track record, strong understanding of our markets, and invaluable export experience means he is well placed to deliver growth in this pivotal role.”

Lee said: “PCL has an unparalleled reputation for manufacturing and distributing the most innovative and high-quality tyre inflation and related products available in the world today. I’m delighted to be joining at this exciting time and look forward to further enhancing and developing PCL’s market-leading position, with a strong emphasis on making it even easier for distributors to do business with us.”

Founded in 1938, and celebrating its 80th anniversary until June 2019, PCL maintains a firm commitment to its roots and still manufactures from its 12,000m² production facility in Sheffield – the home of engineering excellence. The business is proud to display the city’s prestigious mark of quality and excellence on its ‘Made in Sheffield’ products.

