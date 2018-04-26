PCL Appoints Key Account Manager to Inflate Expansion Plans

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, has announced the appointment of Ken Holford to the newly-created role of UK Key Account Manager.

Holford will be the main point of contact for the established and future development of PCL’s growing account base. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held sales positions spanning industrial consumables, capital equipment and tooling within the automotive and engineering sectors.

At PCL, he is tasked with implementing commercial sales strategies across the UK and specific overseas areas as well as assisting business growth via wholesale and retail activity.

Peter McCall, Sales Director at PCL, said: “To bring someone onboard with Ken’s breadth of experience and such a deep understanding of our markets, shows we are investing in the right people to grow our business. We have ambitious plans and look forward to seeing the professional service and strong results Ken will bring that will help to further enhance our market-leading position.”