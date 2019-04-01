PCL LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE FOR DISTRIBUTORS

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic equipment and tyre inflation systems, has launched a new online platform to offer distributors greater purchasing flexibility.

The site, www.pcl-online.com, enables customers to access their account information, view their invoices and order history, make product comparisons, and check stock pricing and availability in real time.

With a shopping basket function, orders can be updated throughout the day, and with the ability to view previous orders and re-order at the click of a button, the site gives users a consumer-style shopping experience.

The site which works across all devices, enables orders to be placed at any time. Next working day UK delivery is available for in-stock products on orders placed before 3pm on weekdays.

Distributors using the site will be given their own unique login details allowing access to their account information and displaying products with their purchase price. Multiple users within the same organisation can also be added.

Lee Wright, sales director at PCL, said: “Although our business operates in a B2B world, our customers are human and as such they value the ability to place orders quickly and safely at a time that is convenient to them, on whatever device they are using. Our new site features a clean and simple design and a raft of useful features that will make it quicker and easier for distributors to purchase PCL products.”

Through the site, distributors can purchase PCL air tools and accessories, couplings and adaptors, hose assemblies and fittings, tyre care tools, tyre inflators and workshop equipment. Products from PCL’s sister company TECALEMIT can also be bought through the site, including hand pumps, electric pumps, dispensing nozzles, flow meters, AdBlue, fluid management, diesel dispensing accessories, fuel extraction units, tank gauges and workshop equipment.

Founded in 1938, and celebrating its 80th anniversary until June 2019, PCL maintains a firm commitment to its roots and still manufactures from its 12,000m² production facility in Sheffield – the home of engineering excellence. The business is proud to display the city’s prestigious mark of quality and excellence on its ‘Made in Sheffield’ products.

