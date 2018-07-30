PCL PRESENTS NEW PRODUCTS AT AUTOMECHANIKA FRANKFURT

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, is exhibiting at Automechanika Frankfurt (11 – 15 September 2018) where it will showcase its tyre inflation and compressed air products.

Sheffield-based PCL is promoting two new products – the NEXUS N72 Mobile Nitrogen Cart and the QUBE Series II – at the leading automotive aftermarket event.

The new NEXUS N72 Mobile Nitrogen Generation and Inflation Cart is 100 per cent ‘Made in Sheffield’ and combines PCL’s world-renowned digital pressure advancements with modern membrane nitrogen technology for the cost-effective delivery of nitrogen.

Half the size of a standard pressure swing adsorption (PSA) nitrogen system and around one third of the weight, the NEXUS N72 is powered by a rechargeable battery so it can easily be manoeuvred around workspaces. The innovative new unit is also capable of inflating different front and rear tyres, in seconds. It also comes with an industry-leading 5-year* nitrogen membrane warranty, offering peace of mind for investment.

The new incarnation of PCL’s simple ‘plug and play’ preset electronic inflator, the ACCURA QUBE Series II, comes with enhanced performance and ‘human touch’ recognition. It is ideal for garages, dealerships, car hire, roadside assistance fleets and MOT centres; where basic inflation and deflation with repeatable accuracy and ease of use are essential.

The QUBE Series II is the next level up from a digital handheld and features the option to have a four-button extension module that is configurable to customer requirements, or a communication module, which enables Bluetooth and wireless connectivity to a handheld or other digital device.

The ACCURA® MK4 Digital Tyre Inflator is the world-leading, premium indoor and outdoor electronic tyre inflator, combining the robustness of a mechanical gauge with the simplicity of digital. With a backlit screen, it can be used in poorly-lit areas, and is suitable for cars and trucks, with inflation up to 250psi. It has been innovatively-designed to achieve maximum usability, accuracy and highly cost-effective inflation.

The AIRFORCE® MK4 Tyre Inflator is a robust and environmentally tolerant analogue inflator which has been the industry standard in many garages, petrol forecourts and tyre depots for over 25 years. The latest version further enhances this product’s reputation as the most robust and long-lasting mechanical gauge available today.

Matthew Butters, marketing manager at PCL, said: “This year’s Automechanika Frankfurt will be the global launchpad for two of our most innovative products to date.

“The NEXUS N72 nitrogen system is the world’s premium mobile nitrogen generator, while the new ACCURA QUBE Series II features state-of-the-art technology, including the option to feature Bluetooth connectivity, enabling greater speed and safety, particularly for roadside users.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand, where we will demonstrate how our products deliver first-class accuracy and reliability, while instilling confidence in the end user.”

Founded in 1938 and celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2018, PCL maintains a firm commitment to its roots and still manufactures from its 12,000m² production facility in Sheffield – the home of engineering excellence. The business is proud to display the city’s prestigious mark of quality and excellence on its ‘Made in Sheffield’ products.

PCL is located in Hall 12.1 on stand B22 at Automechanika Frankfurt, 11 – 15 September 2018.