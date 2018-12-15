PCL STRENGTHENS SALES TEAM WITH TWO NEW RECRUITS

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, has appointed two new Area Sales Managers (ASM).

Michael Dooker will cover the North of England and Scotland while Garry Tindle will be responsible for the central region.

Both bring considerable market knowledge to PCL. Garry previously worked within sales for the automotive division of Würth Group, a worldwide wholesaler of fixings and fasteners. While Michael was previously a Product Sales Manager at Brown Brothers Distribution, part of PPG Industries, the world’s leading supplier of automotive finishes.

Simon Shorter, Sales Director at PCL, said: “We’re looking forward to Michael and Garry leading our sales operations in their respective areas and working to build on the momentum from what has been a very successful year for the business.

“These appointments demonstrate that PCL is gearing up for another year of significant success, and their sector experience and desire to deliver first-class customer service means we will be going into 2019 with the right people to help us achieve this.”

Founded in 1938, and celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, PCL maintains a firm commitment to its roots and still manufactures from its 12,000m² production facility in Sheffield – the home of engineering excellence. The business is proud to display the city’s prestigious mark of quality and excellence on its ‘Made in Sheffield’ products.