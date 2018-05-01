PCL to Showcase Tyre Inflation Range at The Tire Cologne

Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, is exhibiting at the inaugural ‘The Tire’ event in Cologne (29 May - 1 June 2018).

PCL will showcase its market-leading tyre inflation products including the MK4 series and brand-new innovations, the N72 mobile nitrogen cart, and QUBE Series 2, at The Tire, which is a new trade fair for tyres, wheels and car service specialists.

The brand new N72 Mobile Nitrogen Generation and Inflation Cart is 100 per cent ‘Made in Sheffield’ and combines the latest in high performance digital inflation technology with the cost-effective delivery of nitrogen. Capable of effective performance in the most demanding environments, it features the world’s leading pressure controller for calibrated accuracy.

The ACCURA® MK4 Digital Tyre Inflator is the world-leading, premium indoor and outdoor electronic tyre inflator, combining the robustness of a mechanical gauge with the simplicity of digital.

The AIRFORCE® MK4 Tyre Inflator is a robust and environmentally tolerant analogue inflator which has been the industry standard in many garages, petrol forecourts and tyre depots for over 25 years.

Also on show will be ‘the workhorse’ of PCL’s preset range, the ACCURA D12 Tyre Inflator, as well as the air tools, tyre care, workshop accessories and other tyre-related equipment suitable for all professional tyre applications.



Matthew Butters, marketing manager at PCL, said: “We look forward to welcoming delegates to our stand at The Tire, where we will show them the quality, robustness, accuracy and reliability that is inherent in all of our tyre inflation products.

“We are particularly excited to show delegates the latest innovations we are bringing to market this year including the N72 and the QUBE Series 2. It is through our continual research and development, that we will ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation and continue to be the number one choice among tyre shops, garages and car dealers worldwide who require fast and accurate tyre inflation.”

PCL is located at Hall 8 Stand D41 at The Tire in Cologne