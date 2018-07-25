General
PCL UNBOXES THE QUBE SERIES II ‘PLUG AND PLAY’ TYRE INFLATOR
Pneumatic Components (PCL), the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of pneumatic and tyre inflation systems, has launched the ACCURA QUBE Series II, the simplest professional indoor pre-set tyre inflator available today.
Featuring enhanced performance and improved touch screen technology, the QUBE Series II ‘plug and play’ unit is the next level up from a digital handheld. It also offers the option to have a four-button extension module that is configurable to customer requirements, or a communication module, which enables Bluetooth and wireless connectivity to a handheld or other digital device.
The unit is ideal for garages and workshops, dealerships, car hire firms, roadside assistance fleets and MOT centres; where basic inflation and deflation with repeatable accuracy, reliability and ease of use are essential.
Simon Shorter, Sales Director at PCL, said: “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at PCL and we continually strive to develop and bring to market cutting-edge products. In line with this, the ACCURA QUBE II comes equipped with state-of-the-art technology including the option for wireless connectivity and data transfer. While being the simplest and easiest-to-use device of its kind available on the market today, it also ticks all the boxes for speed, accuracy and safety.”
As the worldwide market-leader for tyre inflation and garage equipment, PCL also offers a wide variety of air tools, air accessories, tyre care and hose products.
Founded in 1938, and celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, PCL maintains a firm commitment to its roots and still manufactures from its 12,000m² production facility in Sheffield – the home of engineering excellence. The business is proud to display the city’s prestigious mark of quality and excellence on its ‘Made in Sheffield’ products.
For further information, visit: https://www.pclairtechnology.com/
