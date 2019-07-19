PETER FAIRLIE APPOINTED PROMETEON UK MD

Prometeon Tyre Group UK Ltd (PTG) has appointed Peter Fairlie as its new Managing Director.

Peter will be based at the company’s Head office in Burton on Trent and will be responsible for the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Most of Peter’s career has been within the automotive industry, having held roles within the vehicle leasing, rental and for the last 13 years, the passenger car, and truck tyre distribution sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter declared he sees a fantastic future at Prometeon, the sole company in the tyre sector fully focused on the transport of goods, people and on AGRO and OTR applications: “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to lead the Prometeon team within the UK, and to work with the team to grow our market share and footprint”.

Prometeon Tyre Group has a multi brand and multi-tier strategy with a product portfolio that includes PIRELLI, FORMULA and ANTEO brands, all based on Premium technology.