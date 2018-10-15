Michelin Tyre Pressure Management System Light Fleet is a must-have for all fleet managers concerned about tyre pressure management, according to the boss of Vantage Vehicle Conversions. Mark Cheshire, Managing Director of the Telford-based firm, is now stocking the new technology and has already fitted it on many customer vehicles – as well as across his own fleet of vans. “Good fleet managers should understand this is a great piece of technology – not just because it’s really simple to use but because it gives you complete peace of mind. If there are any tyre issues, even minimal, it alerts you straight away.” Michelin TPMS Light Fleet is a retrofit tyre pressure management system suitable for use on all makes of van, minibus, small trailer and light plant operating on any brand of tyres with pressures from 22 - 86 psi. Its robust sensors replace traditional valve caps and auto-pair with a small solar-powered windscreen display to alert the driver of any tyres in distress through loss of pressure, fast leakage or an increase in temperature. It also includes a contactless tyre checker which displays the exact pressure via the digital readout in both PSI or Bar. Wheely-Safe’s patented ‘search and assign’ technology allows the driver to hook up to any trailer with Michelin TPMS Light Fleet sensors fitted, and move sensors between different wheel positions, without any reprogramming. The sensors can also be fitted to vehicles with different tyre pressures on different axles, and the in-cab receiver will monitor up to 12 sensors at any one time – an innovation Cheshire says is a real game-changer. “One of the beauties of this kit is that you can fit it to trailers as well – I’ve not seen that on any other product before. And the ability to know exactly which wheel on the trailer has gone down or has a heat issue is just phenomenal.” The Michelin TPMS Light Fleet display unit provides early low-pressure warnings via a flashing icon every 20 seconds as soon as a tyre becomes under-inflated by 15 per cent – before most standard vehicle TPMS systems have even detected an issue. An audible alert is added when the pressure either drops by 25 per cent, or should the tyre be over-inflated by 35 per cent or more. For fast leakage (at least 2 psi per minute), all icons flash in addition to a beeping alarm, alerting the driver to pull over. A flashing light on the relevant TPMS sensor will then indicate the affected tyre position, allowing the tyre to be re-inflated. Once completed, the receiver reverts to reporting mode. Wheely-Safe, a global Michelin licensee, is preparing to launch a combined system for heavy commercials later this year which alerts to the problems of wheel loss, brake/hub overheating and tyre under-inflation. Vantage Vehicle Conversions specialises in transforming commercial vehicles for fleets, rental companies, manufacturers, utility and communications providers and bespoke one-offs.