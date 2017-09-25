Pirelli Achieves a Record Score of 110 Homologations in August

Pirelli has achieved a record breaking month in August, counting 110 new homologations with Pirelli tyres. These homologations span Pirelli’s Scorpion Winter and Sottozero tyre ranges for winter conditions; its famed P Zero tyre and P Zero Corsa racing tyre for maximum performance; and finally the Cinturato family with the P7 All Season for cars with medium sized engines.

Pirelli tyres were chosen as original equipment for many new cars launched at the recent 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Firstly there was the new Bentley Continental GT, where Pirelli engineers developed different tyre sizes for front and rear to guarantee maximum performance for this luxury grand touring vehicle. Pirelli will also introduce 22-inch tyres for Bentley soon alongside the current 20-inch and 21-inch tyres.

Audi selected Pirelli as original equipment for its Audi RS5 Coupe in the grand touring class, as well as its RS4 Avant sibling, which were both previewed at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The new Porsche Cayenne launched in Frankfurt also relied on Pirelli’s original equipment tyres. For the upcoming winter season, Pirelli’s Scorpion Winter tyres will also be available for this car.

As always, Lamborghini and McLaren both continue to use Pirelli as original equipment for every single new car they make, including the new Aventador S Roadster and 570S Spider, both launched in Frankfurt.

The Audi A8, BMW X3 and BMW 6 Series GT also contributed to Pirelli’s record of 110 homologations in August.