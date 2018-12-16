PIRELLI AND FORMULA ONE: TOGETHER UNTIL 2023

Abu Dhabi, November 25, 2018 - Pirelli will remain as Global Tyre Partner of the FIA Formula One World Championship for a further four years, after renewing its current contract, which lasts until the end of the 2019 season – to extend from 2020 to 2023.

The agreement was completed in a short timeframe, following on from the successful partnership over recent years. FOM and Pirelli have agreed on all initiatives requested by the sport currently, and have reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards the new technical regulations expected for 2021, including the 18-inch tyre.

Chase Carey, Formula 1 Chairman and CEO, said: “Pirelli have been an important and valued partner to Formula 1® since 2011. They are leaders in providing innovative state of the art capabilities. They are a premium brand, a clear global leader in motorsport and our ongoing partnership with them is proof once more of our desire to align F1 with the best in motorsport and beyond. We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which guarantees a long-term stable future for such a crucial component of Formula 1®”.

Jean Todt, FIA President: “I am happy to have Pirelli appointed for another period as official tyre supplier to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It will allow all of us to enjoy the experience gained since 2011. We know how crucial and difficult the role of the tyre supplier is and particularly, in Formula 1”.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli Vice President and CEO, commented: “It’s excellent news that Pirelli is prolonging its partnership with Formula One until 2023. This new agreement extends our presence to a total of 13 seasons in the modern era, with Pirelli also present in 1950, when the World Championship was inaugurated. Formula One is and will remain the pinnacle of motorized competition: the perfect environment for Pirelli, which has always defined motorsport as its most advanced technological research and development laboratory. Formula One provides the perfect showcase for our Ultra High Performance road car tyres, which equip the world’s most desirable prestige and premium vehicles to guarantee the highest standards of performance, sustainability and safety.”