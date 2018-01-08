Pirelli At Autosport International Show

Pirelli will once again have a significant presence at the Autosport International Show this week, which kicks off the 2018 motorsport season at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre from January 11-14.



Pirelli will be located on Stand 2280 in Hall 20 with a wide range of cars and tyres on display to highlight its prominent and wide-ranging involvement in all forms of motorsport.

For the 2018 season, Pirelli has evolved and expanded the range of multi-coloured tyres that will be supplied to Formula 1, including the addition of the new Hypersoft compound. These will be on show together with a range of other famous Pirelli competition tyres, as well as road car tyres, reinforcing the strong links between road and track.

Rallying plays a large part in Pirelli’s motorsport heritage, and this year the Italian company will return to the World Rally Championship. Pirelli will also be the exclusive supplier to the Junior World Rally Championship, the winner of which will receive a brand-new Ford Fiesta R5 to use in the WRC2 category in 2019.

The Ford Fiesta R5 will be among the cars on display on the Pirelli stand at Autosport International. It will sit alongside a famous rally car from the past, the Lancia Stratos, which highlights the increasingly popular historic rallying sector.

The wide range of motorsport that Pirelli supports in the UK will be further showcased by the presence of a Ferrari 488 from the GT Cup, a BRDC British Formula 3 car, and a British Superbike, while a classic Porsche 356 will show off Pirelli’s Collezione products for historic cars. There will even be a limited-edition Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin Edition carbon fibre road bike on display, equipped with P Zero Velo tyres.

Visitors to the Pirelli stand will also have the chance to take part in an F1 pit stop challenge as well as a Batak reaction test game.

More information about the Autosport International Show can be found on www.autosportinternational.com. Thursday and Friday are devoted to trade and media, while the other days are public days.

