PIRELLI CELEBRATES THE FESTA DELLA REPUBBLICA WITH TRI-COLOR TIRES

Pirelli celebrated the “Festa della Repubblica Italiana”, Italy’s National Day, with a special “Tri-color” edition of its colored tires, produced specifically for the event.

The tire was donated yesterday by Pirelli to the Italian Ambassador in the US, Mr. Armando Varricchio.

In a number of countries across the world, Pirelli has marked the celebration of Italy’s national day through its product and brand presence. The tri-colored tires will be also fitted on certain Italian embassy vehicles in Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In the Italian diplomatic offices of these countries – as well as Paris, Ankara, Tokyo, Mexico City, Brasilia, Buenos Aires and the “Farnesina” (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Rome) – a “Tri-color” tire will be on display from 2nd June.

Thanks to its experience in F1® competitions, Pirelli applies colors to road tires with the Pirelli Color Edition, not only embodying made-to-measure performance but also style and design; emphasizing their sporty, unique character. These colored tires use an innovative technology at the Pirelli plant in Bollate, which is located just outside of Milan