PIRELLI CELEBRATES THE FESTA DELLA REPUBBLICA WITH TRI-COLOR TYRES

London, 6 June 2018 – Pirelli celebrates the “Festa della Repubblica Italiana”, Italy’s National Day, with a special edition of its colored tyres, produced expressly for the event in a special ‘Tri-color’ edition.

The tyre was donated during a ceremony at the Italian Embassy in London in the presence of the Ambassador of Italy in the UK, Mr. Raffaele Trombetta and Ambassadress, Mrs. Victoria Trombetta.

In a number of countries across the world, Pirelli has marked the celebration of Italy’s national day with the actual presence of its product and brand. The ‘Tri-color’ tyres were fitted on certain Italian embassy vehicles in Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Since June 2nd‘Tri-color’ display tyres have also been on show in the Italian diplomatic offices of the previously mentioned countries - in addition to those of Paris, Ankara, Tokyo, Mexico City, Brasilia, Buenos Aires and the “Farnesina” (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Rome).

Thanks to its experience in F1® competitions, Pirelli also applies colors to road tyres with the Pirelli Color Edition, not only embodying made-to-measure performance but also style and design, as well as emphasizing their sporty and unique character. These tyres are colored using an innovative technology at the Pirelli plant in Bollate, just outside Milan.