Pirelli is confirmed the world leader is Sustainability in the Automobiles and Components sector on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indexes. This was the result of the review of the indexes, the variations of which will apply from September 23, which is conducted annually by RobecoSam and S&P Dow Jones.

Pirelli scored a total of 85 points compared with a sector average of 36 points.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes are among the most important stock market indexes with regard to Sustainability at the world level. The analysis involved over 2,000 companies from 61 industrial sectors through an integrated analysis of economic, environmental and social factors. Only 10% of the companies assessed achieved the score needed for inclusion in the indices.