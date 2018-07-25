July 24, 2018 – Pirelli has joined forces with IXOOST, an Italian firm from Modena that specializes in high-end car audio, to create a new sound experience inspired by motorsport. The result is an exclusive hi-fi system that includes a cutting-edge Bluetooth™ speaker within a replica Wind Tunnel Tire: made by Pirelli for Formula 1™ Teams to conduct aerodynamic testing.

The wind tunnel is a vital tool for Formula 1™ Teams to study every aspect of air flow, in their unending search for optimal performance – where the tires play a vital role as well.

And from the scale-model F1™ Wind Tunnel tire, PIRELLI P ZERO™ sound by IXOOST was born. This is a mini tire that sets new standards of design and technology, traveling its own road when it comes to music.

The acoustic system includes a powerful amplifier with a 100-watt digital signal processor and is equipped with a 100-millimeter midwoofer as well as a 25-millimeter silk tweeter. The whole system is made entirely in Italy by IXOOST, featuring hand-crafted unique touches and attention to detail.

With the most advanced 4.0 Bluetooth™ APTX technology, PIRELLI P ZERO™ sound can connect wirelessly to smartphones and other compatible devices, enhancing the audio signal in wireless mode and ensuring the best possible playback.

PIRELLI P ZERO™ Sound is available in nine different colors that reflect those used to distinguish the different racing compounds. Thanks to its appealing shape and extremely compact dimensions (330 millimeters diameter and maximum depth of 200 millimeters), this inspiring design piece will fit in anywhere, lending a unique and original touch to its surroundings.

The new speaker was previewed at the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 2018. PIRELLI P ZERO™ sound will be seen in the F1 Pirelli Hot Laps garage during other Grand Prixs this year.