Cologne, 29 May - 01 June 2018 – Pirelli will be at The Tire Cologne 2018 – the new leading trade fair for the tire industry – as the main brand in prestige and premium segments, a position confirmed by being the preferred OE supplier of prestige car makers. This represents a strong advantage for Pirelli’s dealer network also, through utilizing the pull through benefits of the replacement market. Pirelli has become a pure consumer tire company and strengthened its focus on High Value products through strategic positioning in the most technologically advanced, high-growth and profitable segments. In this first three months this year, the results have confirmed the increasing importance of High Value com-ponents, which will equal 60% of total revenues by the end of 2018. This refers to the Perfect Fit strate-gy in Pirelli’s product range, the integrated specialties requested by prestige and premium car makers, and the Cyber Technologies that anticipate the future of the connected car.

"The Perfect Fit strategy means satisfying the needs of our customers, drivers and car makers. As we are doing with our Cyber Technologies, we are progressing with the automotive industry towards digital-ization, which is developing at a rapid pace and poses new challenges for all supplier divisions, includ-ing the tire industry," emphasizes Livio Magni, Pirelli Chief Commercial Officer Europe. "Pirelli is re-sponding to this trend with the various systems of its Cyber technologies, which are tailored to the needs of fleet operators, private motorists and car manufacturers. These digital systems are a focus of our presentation at The Tire Cologne. For this reason we are also looking forward to an intensive ex-change of information with experts during specialist congresses such as Digital Reality and the Future Tire Conference, which will complement the classic exhibition concept for the first time in Cologne". Pirelli’s Perfect fit strategy is focused on the development of made to measure products and services that meet the personal requirements of drivers as well as the specializations of car manufacturers. Pi-relli’s perfect fit solutions also include the P Zero Color Edition and specific tire development for individ-ual cars, denoted by special markings on the sidewalls (with different markings for each manufacturer).

Tire trade partners also need to be considered in this development: "The tire industry is faced with the enormous task of reinventing the wheel, figuratively speaking. In Cologne we will therefore also be look-ing intensively at how the megatrends of electric mobility, digitalization, connected car, autonomous driv-ing and new mobility services will influence the further development of our industry and what require-ments, risks and opportunities will arise for us and our strategic partners in retail. We therefore look for-ward to many discussions and a fruitful exchange of experience for both sides".

Leading Group managers will welcome their guests at a new 510 square meter exhibition stand com-plex in Hall 6.1 (aisles A no. 020 and 021, aisle B no. 029 and boulevard aisle B no. 011).

Among other things, Pirelli will present:

 The Pirelli Connesso smart IOT system: consisting of sensors embedded in the inner wall of the tires, the Pirelli Cloud and the Pirelli App for smartphones. The sensors continuously determine metrics such as temperature and tire inflation pressure. They also record the number of miles driv-en and calculate tire wear. The sensors transmit this data to the Pirelli Cloud. There the information is processed and transmitted to the Pirelli app on the driver's mobile phone. The system also warns when a tire's inflation pressure is too low or when a tire reaches its wear limit. Connesso is intended as a service activator, a new way to create value for Pirelli’s dealer network;

 Pirelli Color Edition: available in the basic colors of red, yellow, green, blue, orange, silver and white, these tires feature colored side strips and the Pirelli brand and product names in the same color shades. Other personalized colors can also be created. Pirelli's groundbreaking technology ensures that colors remain bright and flawless throughout the life of the tire;

 Pirelli OE tires for vehicles in the premium and prestige segment: with its Perfect Fit strategy, Pirelli attaches great importance to developing tires tailored to a manufacturer's individual vehicle mod-els. Pirelli currently has more than 2,700 homologations;

 Highlights from Pirelli’s current product portfolio of summer, winter and all-season tires;

 Top motorcycle tire products from the Metzeler and Pirelli brand portfolios, some of which will be shown on the sensational bikes of renowned manufacturers;

 The DRIVER store model: visitors can obtain information about the premium retail concept DRIV-ER, which Pirelli developed especially for independent tire dealers. As partners, they can benefit from the diverse service modules of this strong network without being restricted in their independ-ent business decisions.

With its presence at The Tire Cologne 2018, Pirelli will once again be at the forefront of market devel-opment as a premium tire manufacturer.



