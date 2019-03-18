General
PIRELLI EARNS “GOLD CLASS” IN SUSTAINABILITY IN THE AUTO COMPONENTS SECTOR AWARDED BY ROBECOSAM
Pirelli was awarded gold also this year in RobecoSAM’s Sustainability Yearbook 2019. The company was the only one from the Auto Components sector to obtain a "Gold Class distinction" in the annual classification put together by RobecoSAM, the group which each year prepares the Dow Jones Sustainability Index by determining a company’s sustainability by analyzing its performance at the economic, environmental and social levels.
This recognition is in addition to Pirelli’s world leadership in the Automobiles & Components sector, achieved in 2018, on the basis of evaluations carried out by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones with a total score of 81 points compared with the sector average of 32 points.
