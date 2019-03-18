Pirelli was awarded gold also this year in RobecoSAM’s Sustainability Yearbook 2019. The company was the only one from the Auto Components sector to obtain a "Gold Class distinction" in the annual classification put together by RobecoSAM, the group which each year prepares the Dow Jones Sustainability Index by determining a company’s sustainability by analyzing its performance at the economic, environmental and social levels.

This recognition is in addition to Pirelli’s world leadership in the Automobiles & Components sector, achieved in 2018, on the basis of evaluations carried out by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones with a total score of 81 points compared with the sector average of 32 points.