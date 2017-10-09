PIRELLI ENGINEERS A TAILOR-MADE P ZERO TYRE FOR THE NEW HYUNDAI I30 N

Pirelli, the premium tyre manufacturer, has engineered a tailor-made version of its P Zero tyre for the new Hyundai i30 N. This new OE tyre has been specially geared to the vehicle’s dynamic characteristics. Produced at Pirelli’s high-technology plant in Settimo Torinese, Italy, it is a unique variant of Pirelli’s P Zero UHP summer tyre with the dimension of 235/35 R19.

This tailor-made P Zero tyre has been marked with ‘HN’ on the tyre’s sidewall by Hyundai Performance N to denote its OE fitment for the i30 N. This recent collaboration between Pirelli and Hyundai Performance N exemplifies Pirelli's ‘Perfect Fit’ strategy, where Pirelli engineers develop individual tyres for each car manufacturer that specifically complements and enhances a particular car’s technical requirements and characteristics. Pirelli’s ‘Perfect Fit’ strategy has made it a worldwide market leader in original equipment tyres, especially in the premium and prestige market segments. Pirelli has expanded its impressive portfolio once again through joining forces with Hyundai Performance N, another renowned automotive manufacturer.



The i30 N is Hyundai Motor’s answer to increasing customer demand for innovative, technology-driven performance. Due to launch across Europe by the end of 2017, the All-New i30 N was designed to be a performance car with a sporty dynamic for drivers.

The i30 N’s core theme is ‘Fun to Drive’ and it aims to fulfill three concepts as part of this central idea – including being a ‘Corner Rascal’, ‘Everyday Sports car’ and with a proven ‘Racetrack Capability’.

The car’s versatility demands the highest performance and safety standards from a tyre in all road conditions. Therefore, Pirelli engineers developed an individual edition of the P Zero tyre to meet the requirements of the new i30 N.

