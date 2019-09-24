PIRELLI IDENTIFIED AS UN GLOBAL COMPACT LEAD

The United Nations Global Compact today announced that Pirelli & C. SpA is one of its Global Compact LEAD participant companies, identified for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business. Announced at the UN Global Compact Leaders Week in New York, Pirelli was identified as being among the most highly-engaged participants of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and to qualify as a LEADparticipant a company must take part in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms, demonstrating its commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It must also communicate its progress, through an annual sustainability report, detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles. Pirelli has demonstrated its commitment to the Global Compact this year by participating in Action Platforms on“Decent Work in Global Supply Chains”, “Financial Innovation for the SDGs” and “Reporting on the SDGs”. Each Action Platform involves business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex issues and innovate around the SDGs. Pirelli’scommunication on its progress and other related information is available in its Participant profile on theUN Global Compact website.

Being a part of the UN Global Compact, which Pirelli joined in 2004, underlines the company’s beliefthat effective solutions must be pursued through a holistic approach to development, integrating economic, social and environmental capital and based on joint efforts of sustainable companies and stakeholders globally.