Hannover, 19th September, 2018 – Pirelli has completely renewed its Cyber Fleet solution, the digital system dedicated to monitoring and managing fleets. At the 67th edition of the Hannover IAA Commercial Vehicles show, Pirelli will show its very own new Cyber technology, launching its latest generation of fleet solutions, Cyber Fleet Smart and Cyber Fleet Gate. These solutions have been designed to optimise management costs, increase safety and efficiency when it comes to tyres, reduce both vehicle stoppage times and CO2 emissions. These new solutions presented by the Italian firm have been completely renewed compared to the product which had made its debut in 2012. Cyber Fleet Smart and Cyber Fleet Gate communicate via Bluetooth, and speeding up tyre monitoring.

Both solutions are connected to the Pirelli Cloud, where tyre data is analysed to supply information and predictions about fuel consumption, vehicle efficiency, and maintenance. The experience Pirelli gained from the first version of Cyber Fleet allowed for a ground-up redesign of the system to bring it closer to the real needs of transport companies, bringing installation times practically down to zero.

Pirelli’s technological and digital revolution began in 2005 and has never stopped. With Cyber Fleet Smart and Cyber Fleet Gate, the digital technology that was first offered to the trucking world will now be available to managers of every type of fleet who wants to improve safety and reduce costs, such as coaches and buses, urban and regional transport firms, leasing companies – and any other organization with transport at its core. The introduction onto the market of these latest products will begin in the first quarter of 2019, starting from Italy and the United Kingdom, with Germany and Brazil following in the second quarter of the year.

CYBER FLEET SMART

The Cyber Fleet Smart system is a plug and play solution, composed of sensors fitted to the inner liner of the tyre which communicate directly to a free Smart App which can be installed onto the smartphone of the fleet manager, vehicle driver, or owner. The users of the App can configure their fleets as they wish, and have updated vehicle data always at hand. Whenever the tyres are checked sensors send information about pressures and temperatures directly to the Smart App and alarms are triggered in case of any issue. Tyre checks now take a matter of seconds compared to the traditional 15/20 minutes required for the manual operation.

The tyre status data obtained is then transmitted to the Pirelli cloud and shared with any devices the customer has authorised. Monthly, the customer will receive a tyre usage report with information about the efficiency of his fleet. Cyber Fleet Smart is quick, easy to install and requires no additional hardware or subscription.

CYBER FLEET GATE

Maintaining all of the features of the Cyber Fleet Smart solution, Cyber Fleet Gate is an evolution of the Smart and includes remote tyre monitoring activities. A ‘traffic light’ fitted at the warehouse captures data from the sensors and analyses it in real time. A green light comes on if all the tyres are as they should be and a red one comes on if an intervention on one or more tyres is needed. Cyber Fleet Gate solution also relays information to Cyber Fleet Control which is a web portal that can be consulted at any time by the fleet manager. Every time a vehicle enters or exits the warehouse, the tyres are checked and information is relayed back to the traffic light. A report also comes with the Gate solution and provides the fleet manager with useful data so that he can best manage his tyres, improve the vehicle efficiency of his fleet, carry out preventative maintenance, and effectively decrease fuel consumption and increase both the safety of his drivers and on the road. As part of the future road map, Cyber Fleet Gate also allows the possibility of integration with the fleet’s management software.

Gianni Guidotti, Chief Technical Officer of Pirelli Cyber, commented: “Smart tyres, equipped with Cyber sensors which are able to extract key information on how tyres interact with the road, represent a real revolution. The solutions that Pirelli Cyber has come up with for the fleet business offer some important advantages, such as road safety, fuel savings shouldn’t be underestimated either, as our fleet partners in the development of this platform made a 4% saving in fuel costs, based on 100 000 kilometers (an equivalent of more than 900 litres). These benefits result in a lower environmental impact thanks to reduced emissions from increased tyre life (circa 10%)”.