Milan, July 11, 2018 – Pirelli has underlined its status as the preferred brand for premium and prestige car makers, proven by over 500 homologations for Run Flat tires. This is technology that allows drivers to keep going even with a puncture, so that they can reach their nearest tire dealer to change the tire. In total, there are 516 homologations of Pirelli Run Flat tires: in other words tires that have been chosen by manufacturers as original equipment for their new cars. These include 326 summer tire, 100 winter tire, and 90 all-season tire homologations. As a result, Pirelli now has more than 2800 manufacturer homologations for its product range.

Alfa Romeo is the latest marque to have homologated Pirelli Run Flat tires on its Giulia sedan. Manufacturers such as BMW, Cadillac, Dodge, Jeep, Mercedes, Mini and Rolls-Royce also use Pirelli tires that can keep going after a puncture. Even when a tire pressure monitoring system indicates a sudden loss of pressure, these tires are able to carry on driving for 50 miles at a maximum speed of 50mph. The specially-designed tire sidewall structure is capable of supporting the weight of the car, ensuring a safe journey to the nearest tire dealer. Pirelli’s bespoke Self Supporting system uses special reinforcements inserted into the sides of the internal structure that are able to withstand both the vertical and horizontal loads on the car.

Pirelli’s Run Flat technology is available on P Zero, Cinturato, Scorpion and Scorpion Winter, Winter Sottozero 3 and Winter Sottozero Serie II. Consequently, the range is able to cover 97% of fitments in 18-inch size or higher, with 24 exclusive product codes: which are sizes that no other tire manufacturer sells. Pirelli is the leader in the Run Flat sector, both when it comes to summer and all-season tires as well as winter.

Run Flat technology responds to the demands of prestige and premium car manufacturers for a level of personalization precisely tailored to the technical characteristics of their vehicles. Throughout the development process, which takes two or three years, Pirelli’s engineers work hand in hand with their counterparts at each manufacturer to create specific tires that are distinguished by a special marking on the sidewall. For each manufacturer, there is a bespoke tire – which is at the very heart of Pirelli’s perfect fit strategy.