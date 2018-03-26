Pirelli Makes a Tyre for the Most Expensive Car in the World

Like the rest of the Pirelli Collezione tyre range for prestige historic cars, the new Stelvio Corsa tyre, created specifically for the Ferrari 250 GTO, incorporates cutting-edge technology with the original tyre design.

Pirelli is displaying this latest tyre with Ferrari on the Ferrari 250 GTO at the classic Coppa Milano-Sanremo Historic Rally, where Pirelli is a partner. The new tyre is being shown to the public for the first time on this record-breaking car, which sold at an auction in 2014 for over 38 million dollars.



Pirelli will display a number of tyres from the Collezione range at the Paddock Club in Monza, where the Coppa Milano-Sanremo Historic Rally starts. In addition to the new Stelvio for the 250 GTO, the Cinturato CN72 for Maserati, and the P7 and CN36 for Porsche will also be exhibited.

Stelvio is the latest tyre from the renowned Pirelli Collezione family, which caters for some of the world’s most desirable cars made between 1950 and 1980, helping them to maintain perfect originality. The tread pattern design and sidewall are similar to period tyres, yet is complemented with state of the art technology. Thanks to new, advanced compounds, the Pirelli Collezione tyre range offers better grip on wet surfaces, guaranteeing high safety and reliability. During the tyre’s development process, Pirelli’s engineers used the same parameters that the car designers at the time worked with, to perfectly complement the original suspension and mechanical characteristics. The end result combines performance, style and originality. Pirelli Fondazione’s archive images were also used in the design process, while the production of these specialist tyres used bespoke techniques similar to those employed in motorsport.